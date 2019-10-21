News More News
Updated Class 6 MSHSAA Football Standings

Bill Gunn • MoSports
MOSports.com

]Class 6 MSHSAA Football Standings

DISTRICT 1

1 DeSmet 8-0 46.86 Helias Catholic (8-0) 10/25

2 Francis Howell 7-1 44.49 Rock Bridge (3-5) 10/25

3 Hazelwood West 7-1 42.07 Hazelwood East (3-5) 10/26

4 Christian Brothers College 6-2 40.18

5 St. Louis University 4-4 31.11 Vashon with Transportation and Law (1-6) 10/25

6 Hazelwood Central 3-5 28.01 McCluer North (6-2) 10/26

7 Francis Howell Central 3-5 23.88 Ft. Zumwalt North (8-0) 10/25

8 Pattonville 1-7 20.3 Ritenour (1-7) 10/25

DISTRICT 2

1 Ft. Zumwalt West 6-2 38.66 Timberland (2-6) 10/25

2 Holt 6-2 36.45 Liberty (Wentzville) (5-3) 10/25

3 Troy Buchanan 5-3 35.71 Festus (4-4) 10/25

4 Blue Springs 5-3 31.93 Park Hill (6-2) 10/25

5 Rock Bridge 3-5 29 Francis Howell (7-1) 10/25

6 Hickman 3-5 25.29 Oak Park (4-4) 10/25

7 Blue Springs South 2-6 25.05 Lee's Summit North (4-4) 10/25

8 Timberland 2-6 24.71 Ft. Zumwalt West (6-2) 10/25

DISTRICT 3

1 Joplin 8-0 45.75 Carl Junction (4-4) 10/25

2 Marquette 7-1 42.86 Lafayette (Wildwood) (7-1) 10/25

3 Lafayette (Wildwood) 7-1 42.55 Marquette (7-1) 10/25

4 Kirkwood 4-3 33.92 Ladue Horton Watkins (8-0) 10/25

5 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 5-3 31.32 Fox (6-2) 10/25

6 Kickapoo 4-4 30.38 Camdenton (8-0) 10/25

7 Lindbergh 3-5 27.49 Parkway South (0-8) 10/25

8 Jefferson City 2-6 21.82 Rockhurst (5-3) 11/1

DISTRICT 4

1 Liberty North 8-0 46.61 Park Hill South (4-4) 10/25

2 Raymore-Peculiar 6-2 40.36 Lee's Summit West (4-4) 10/25

3 Park Hill 6-2 38.02 Blue Springs (5-3) 10/25

4 Rockhurst 5-3 35.86 Jefferson City (2-6) 11/1

5 Lee's Summit West 4-4 34.11 Raymore-Peculiar (6-2) 10/25

6 Lee's Summit North 4-4 32.23 Blue Springs South (2-6) 10/25

7 Lee's Summit 4-4 31.57 Truman (1-7) 10/25

8 Liberty 4-4 28.7 Staley (6-2) 10/25

{{ article.author_name }}