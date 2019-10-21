Updated Class 3 MSHSAA Football Standings
Class 3 MSHSAA Football Standings
DISTRICT 1
1 Kennett 8-0 49.06 Sikeston (3-5) 10/25
2 Central (Park Hills) 6-2 41.27 Farmington (6-2) 10/25
3 Ste. Genevieve 5-3 35.25 Brentwood (4-4) 10/25
4 Potosi 4-4 32.34 DeSoto (4-4) 10/25
5 Perryville 4-4 30.54 Confluence Prep Academy Charter (0-7) 10/25
6 Fredericktown 2-6 25.25 East Prairie (4-4) 10/25
7 Dexter 1-6 18.27 Malden (1-7) 10/25
8 Doniphan 1-7 15.41 Scott City (7-1) 10/25
DISTRICT 2
1 St. Clair 8-0 48.34 Owensville (4-4) 10/25
2 Roosevelt 7-1 48.05 Bishop DuBourg with Hancock (3-5) 10/26
3 St. Francis Borgia 6-2 46.82 Sullivan (5-3) 10/25
4 Sullivan 5-3 39.66 St. Francis Borgia (6-2) 10/25
5 Owensville 4-4 31 St. Clair (8-0) 10/25
6 Bayless 1-7 20.36 Windsor (Imperial) (2-6) 10/25
7 Lutheran South 0-8 19.81 St. Mary's (St. Louis) (6-2) 10/25
8 Confluence Prep Academy Charter 0-7 11.08 Perryville (4-4) 10/25
DISTRICT 3
1 Priory 7-1 44.16 St. Dominic (5-3) 10/26
2 Trinity Catholic 5-3 43.28
3 John Burroughs 5-3 36.9 North County (2-6) 10/25
4 Jennings 3-5 35.67 Lutheran St. Charles (6-2) 10/24
5 University City 3-5 31.81 St. Charles (3-5) 10/25
6 Miller Career Academy 3-5 28.18 Parkway North (2-6) 10/25
7 Normandy Collaborative 2-5 25.8 Gateway (5-3) 10/25
8 Vashon with Transportation and Law 1-6 20.63 St. Louis University (4-4) 10/25
DISTRICT 4
1 St. Charles West 7-1 51.48 Westminster Christian Academy (3-5) 10/25
2 Lutheran St. Charles 6-2 41.86 Jennings (3-5) 10/24
3 Moberly 5-3 37.16 Mexico (4-4) 10/25
4 Wright City 6-2 35.27 Mark Twain (3-5) 10/25
5 Mexico 4-4 33.84 Moberly (5-3) 10/25
6 Orchard Farm 2-6 25.59 Duchesne (6-2) 10/25
7 Fulton 2-6 22.73 Missouri Military Academy (1-7) 10/25
8 Winfield 1-7 20.19 Lift for Life Academy Charter (7-1) 10/25
DISTRICT 5
1 Blair Oaks 8-0 48.32 California (1-7) 10/25
2 Buffalo 6-2 41 Forsyth (2-6) 10/25
3 Springfield Catholic 5-3 35.64 East Newton (1-7) 10/25
4 Salem 5-3 31.58 Cabool (4-4) 10/25
5 Logan-Rogersville 2-6 21.86 Marshfield (5-3) 10/25
6 Osage 2-6 20.23 Eldon (1-7) 10/25
7 Eldon 1-7 19.07 Osage (2-6) 10/25
8 St. James 0-8 14.14 Pacific (0-8) 10/25
DISTRICT 6
1 Mt. Vernon 8-0 45.38 Hollister (4-4) 10/25
2 Monett 6-2 44.07 Nevada (0-8) 10/25
3 Cassville 7-1 43.86 Lamar (6-2) 10/25
4 Seneca 5-3 34.82 McDonald County (2-6) 10/25
5 Reeds Spring 4-4 31.96 Aurora (1-7) 10/25
6 Hollister 4-4 31.8 Mt. Vernon (8-0) 10/25
7 Aurora 1-7 18.54 Reeds Spring (4-4) 10/25
8 Nevada 0-8 14.86 Monett (6-2) 10/25
DISTRICT 7
1 Odessa 8-0 49.43 Harrisonville (4-4) 10/25
2 Center 7-1 46.23 Smith-Cotton (1-7) 10/25
3 Southern Boone 6-2 37.66 Boonville (6-2) 10/25
4 Boonville 6-2 36.75 Southern Boone (6-2) 10/25
5 Oak Grove 3-5 32.11 Warrensburg (6-2) 10/25
6 St. Michael the Archangel 2-6 21.71 Clinton (0-8) 10/25
7 Pleasant Hill 0-8 20.82 Excelsior Springs (5-3) 10/25
8 Clinton 0-8 20.21 St. Michael the Archangel (2-6) 10/25
DISTRICT 8
1 Chillicothe 6-2 42.44 Benton (1-7) 10/25
2 Savannah 6-2 41.18 St. Pius X (Kansas City) (3-5) 10/25
3 Pembroke Hill 6-2 39.43 Van Horn (5-3) 10/25
4 Cameron 3-5 28.14 St. Joseph Christian with Northland Christian (0-6) 10/25
5 Central Academy 2-6 25.38 Hogan Prep Academy Charter (5-2) 10/26
6 Benton 1-7 21.69 Chillicothe (6-2) 10/25
7 Northeast (Kansas City) HS 0-8 19.12 Southeast (0-8) 10/25
8 Southeast 0-8 15.51 Northeast (Kansas City) HS (0-8) 10/25