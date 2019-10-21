Updated Class 2 MSHSAA Football Standings
Class 2 MSHSAA Football Standings
DISTRICT 1
1 St. Pius X (Festus) 7-1 44.59 Valle Catholic (7-1) 10/25
2 Scott City 7-1 44.32 Doniphan (1-7) 10/25
3 Caruthersville 6-2 43.13 Central (New Madrid County) (5-3) 10/25
4 Central (New Madrid County) 5-3 42.1 Caruthersville (6-2) 10/25
5 Jefferson (Festus) 4-4 33.66 St. Vincent (5-3) 10/25
6 Kelly 4-4 32.36 Chaffee (1-7) 10/25
7 East Prairie 4-4 30.07 Fredericktown (2-6) 10/25
8 Herculaneum 2-6 22.16 Charleston (4-4) 10/25
DISTRICT 2
1 Lutheran North 7-0 60.86 Chaminade College Prep (6-2) 10/25
2 Lift for Life Academy Charter 7-1 51.21 Winfield (1-7) 10/25
3 Duchesne 6-2 48.25 Orchard Farm (2-6) 10/25
4 Cuba 4-4 34.23 Principia (3-4) 10/25
5 Cardinal Ritter 0-8 29.8 Althoff Catholic (Belleville, IL) (2-6) 10/25
6 Carnahan 0-8 29.53 Hiawatha (Ill.) (Kirkland, IL) (6-1) 10/26
7 Principia 3-4 28.71 Cuba (4-4) 10/25
8 Grandview (Hillsboro) 1-7 16.16 Crystal City (0-8) 10/25
DISTRICT 3
1 Ava 8-0 48.13 Willow Springs (4-4) 10/25
2 Liberty (Mountain View) 4-4 36.45 Houston (3-5) 10/25
3 Strafford 4-4 31.04 Slater (6-2) 10/25
4 Willow Springs 4-4 29.91 Ava (8-0) 10/25
5 Houston 3-5 29.38 Liberty (Mountain View) (4-4) 10/25
6 East Newton 1-7 28.79 Springfield Catholic (5-3) 10/25
7 Forsyth 2-6 22.45 Buffalo (6-2) 10/25
8 Mountain Grove 0-8 15.59 Thayer (7-1) 10/25
DISTRICT 4
1 Fair Grove 8-0 49.61
2 Lamar 6-2 48.52 Cassville (7-1) 10/25
3 Warsaw 5-3 35.07 Skyline (5-3) 10/25
4 El Dorado Springs 4-4 33.04 Adrian (7-1) 10/25
5 Versailles 2-6 30.11 Hallsville (6-2) 10/25
6 Stockton with Sheldon 3-5 25.68 Greenfield (1-6) 10/25
7 California 1-7 23.75 Blair Oaks (8-0) 10/25
8 Butler 1-7 19.77 Midway (3-5) 10/25
DISTRICT 5
1 Centralia 8-0 47.16 Macon (4-4) 10/25
2 Hallsville 6-2 47.04 Versailles (2-6) 10/25
3 Hermann 6-2 45.96 Union (5-3) 10/25
4 Montgomery County 6-2 41.07 Clopton with Elsberry (2-6) 10/25
5 Christian 4-4 40.14 Father Tolton Regional Catholic (1-7) 10/25
6 North Callaway 6-2 38.68 South Callaway (3-5) 10/25
7 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1-7 27.75 Christian (4-4) 10/25
8 Missouri Military Academy 1-7 19.9 Fulton (2-6) 10/25 10/18
DISTRICT 6
1 Clark County 7-1 47.7 Brookfield (2-6) 10/25
2 Palmyra 6-2 41.34 Monroe City (5-3) 10/25
3 Monroe City 5-3 38.14 Palmyra (6-2) 10/25
4 Macon 4-4 33.95 Centralia (8-0) 10/25
5 Bowling Green 3-5 31.23 Van-Far with Community (1-7) 10/25
6 Clopton with Elsberry 2-6 23.86 Montgomery County (6-2) 10/25
7 Highland 2-6 22.29 South Shelby (3-5) 10/25
8 Van-Far with Community 1-7 17.06 Bowling Green (3-5) 10/25
DISTRICT 7
1 Summit Christian Academy 8-0 53.42 Lincoln College Prep (8-0) 10/25
2 Hogan Prep Academy Charter 5-2 49.73 Central Academy (2-6) 10/26
3 Lafayette County 6-2 39.21 Carrollton (4-4) 10/25
4 Knob Noster 6-2 39.02 Holden (3-5) 10/25
5 St. Pius X (Kansas City) 3-5 34.53 Savannah (6-2) 10/25
6 Holden 3-5 29.34 Knob Noster (6-2) 10/25
7 University Academy Charter 1-7 21.12 East (Kansas City) (3-5) 10/26
8 Lone Jack with Kingsville 1-7 15.79 Crest Ridge (6-2) 10/25
DISTRICT 8
1 Maryville 6-1 54.65 Lafayette (St. Joseph) (5-3) 10/25
2 Lathrop 8-0 48.27 East Buchanan (3-5) 10/25
3 Lawson 6-2 39.38 Mid-Buchanan (7-1) 10/25
4 Richmond 5-3 38.19 Lexington (5-3) 10/25
5 Lexington 5-3 37.18 Richmond (5-3) 10/25
6 Brookfield 2-6 23.45 Clark County (7-1) 10/25
7 Trenton 1-7 18.96 Maysville with Winston (1-7) 10/25
8 St. Joseph Christian with Northland Christian 0-6 13.05 Cameron (3-5) 10/25