Class 1 MSHSAA Football Standings
DISTRICT 1
1 Valle Catholic 7-1 53.86 St. Pius X (Festus) (7-1) 10/25
2 Hayti 7-1 47.16 Portageville (2-6) 10/25
3 St. Vincent 5-3 43.43 Jefferson (Festus) (4-4) 10/25
4 Charleston 4-4 38.84 Herculaneum (2-6) 10/25
5 Portageville 2-6 27.43 Hayti (7-1) 10/25
6 Malden 1-7 26.52 Dexter (1-6) 10/25
7 Chaffee 1-7 21.68 Kelly (4-4) 10/25
8 Crystal City 0-8 17.8 Grandview (Hillsboro) (1-7) 10/25 10/18
DISTRICT 2
1 Thayer 7-1 56.25 Mountain Grove (0-8) 10/25
2 Pierce City 8-0 51.32 Pleasant Hope (0-8) 10/25
3 Miller 7-1 46.18 Marionville (4-4) 10/25
4 Cabool 4-4 37 Salem (5-3) 10/25
5 Marionville 4-4 32.45 Miller (7-1) 10/25
6 Sarcoxie 4-4 30.44 Ash Grove (4-4) 10/25
7 Ash Grove 4-4 29.69 Sarcoxie (4-4) 10/25
8 Diamond 2-6 21.18 Lockwood with Golden City (5-3) 10/25
DISTRICT 3
1 Lincoln 8-0 50.5 Cole Camp (5-3) 10/25
2 Skyline 5-3 43.3 Warsaw (5-3) 10/25
3 Cole Camp 5-3 40.13 Lincoln (8-0) 10/25
4 Lockwood with Golden City 5-3 37.1 Diamond (2-6) 10/25
5 Tipton 2-6 24.45 Concordia (3-5) 10/25
6 Jasper 1-7 16.91 Sherwood (0-8) 10/25
7 Greenfield 1-6 16.53 Stockton with Sheldon (3-5) 10/25
8 Pleasant Hope 0-8 12.34 Pierce City (8-0) 10/25
DISTRICT 4
1 Adrian 7-1 46.36 El Dorado Springs (4-4) 10/25
2 Windsor 6-2 41.05 Archie (2-6) 10/25
3 Crest Ridge 6-2 38.04 Lone Jack with Kingsville (1-7) 10/25
4 Wellington-Napoleon 4-4 33.86 Sweet Springs with Malta Bend (5-3) 10/25
5 Midway 3-5 32.13 Butler (1-7) 10/25
6 Concordia 3-5 26.57 Tipton (2-6) 10/25
7 Sherwood 0-8 22.52 Jasper (1-7) 10/25
8 Archie 2-6 22.43 Windsor (6-2) 10/25 10/18
DISTRICT 5
1 Marceline 7-1 44.41 Harrisburg (5-3) 10/25
2 Slater 6-2 40.25 Strafford (4-4) 10/25
3 Sweet Springs with Malta Bend 5-3 37.96 Wellington-Napoleon (4-4) 10/25
4 Fayette 5-3 33.88 Knox County (3-5) 10/25
5 Carrollton 4-4 33.66 Lafayette County (6-2) 10/25
6 Santa Fe 2-6 22.55 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (1-7) 10/25
7 Salisbury 1-7 17.73 Schuyler County (1-7) 10/25
8 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 1-7 16.64 Santa Fe (2-6) 10/25
DISTRICT 6
1 Brentwood 4-4 42.39 Ste. Genevieve (5-3) 10/25
2 South Callaway 3-5 36.38 North Callaway (6-2) 10/25
3 Harrisburg 5-3 34.38 Marceline (7-1) 10/25
4 South Shelby 3-5 33.75 Highland (2-6) 10/25
5 Paris with Faith Walk 4-4 30.64 Westran (2-6) 10/25
6 Mark Twain 3-5 30.29 Wright City (6-2) 10/25
7 Louisiana 1-7 21.32 Scotland County (7-1) 10/25
8 Westran 2-6 21.07 Paris with Faith Walk (4-4) 10/25
DISTRICT 7
1 Mid-Buchanan 7-1 44.57 Lawson (6-2) 10/25
2 Penney 4-4 33.09 North Platte (2-6) 10/25
3 Plattsburg 3-5 32.07 West Platte (1-7) 10/25
4 East Buchanan 3-5 28.94 Lathrop (8-0) 10/25
5 North Platte 2-6 24.75 Penney (4-4) 10/25
6 West Platte 1-7 20.96 Plattsburg (3-5) 10/25
7 Maysville with Winston 1-7 19.48 Trenton (1-7) 10/25
8 Polo 0-8 14.07 Milan (3-5) 10/25
DISTRICT 8
1 South Harrison 8-0 44.71 Princeton with Mercer (6-2) 10/25
2 Scotland County 7-1 43.32 Louisiana (1-7) 10/25
3 Gallatin 7-1 41.75 Putnam County (5-3) 10/25
4 Princeton with Mercer 6-2 38.5 South Harrison (8-0) 10/25
5 Milan 3-5 33.43 Polo (0-8) 10/25
6 Putnam County 5-3 32.89 Gallatin (7-1) 10/25
7 Knox County 3-5 25.54 Fayette (5-3) 10/25
8 Schuyler County 1-7 17.32 Salisbury (1-7) 10/25 (3-4) 10/18