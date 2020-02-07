Photo courtesy of Threathoops.com

The value of a point guard who is a floor general cannot be measured. Vashon senior point guard Phillip Russell is exactly that kind of leader on the court who can elevate the play of his teammates every night. Russell is the next selection in the MOsports Super 50.

Small in stature, Russell’s size (5-10 165) is immeasurable on the court where he can take over a game with his scoring, playmaking, and leadership. Russell helped guide the Wolverines to the Class 3 MSHSAA title a season ago and his team is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4 and a favorite to win another title this spring.

Click here to continue reading

https://mosports.forums.rivals.com/threads/talented-playmaker-next-in-mosports-super-50.41584/



