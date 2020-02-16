



Kickapoo (Springfield) junior point guard Anton Brookshire continues to have an outstanding season and coaches and scouts are taking notice. Next up in the MOsports.com Super 50, Brookshire is among the best the Show-Me state has to offer in the Class of 2021.

The 6-foot-1 inch 160-pound play maker has yet to make any official decisions and with another year of AAU basketball, the opportunities for Brookshire will only increase. Brookshire recently scored his 1,000th career point at Kickapoo with another season to go. Scoring is one attribute, his ability to make everyone around him helped him earn the position nationally ranked No. 43 among point guards in the recent Rivals.com 2021 point guard rankings.

“Anton is a high level scorer with the ability to score on all 3 levels”, commented Kickapoo head coach Mitch McHenry. “He plays with a high basketball IQ. He is a good student in the classroom as well.” This season Brookshire is averaging 22 points, 3 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while connecting on 33% from beyond the arc.

Brookshire has interest from Power 5 programs such as Iowa State, Creighton, and Kansas State and recently visited Missouri. It’s still early in the recruiting process with an entire AAU season and senior year left to play however he holds offers from Missouri State, UNLV, Tennessee State, and UW Milwaukee. A Class 5 all-state selection as a sophomore, he was also named Ozarks Conference Player of the Year.

Keep an eye on Brookshire who is a shooting star from Southwest Missouri.



