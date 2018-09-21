MOSports.com

MOsports Week 5 Prep Football Scoreboard
Adrian 58, Rich Hill 12
Ava 39, Salem 0
Blair Oaks 49, Eldon 6
Blue Springs South 38, Blue Springs South 14
Borgia 41, Helias 13
Chaminade 49, Jefferson City 42
Charleston 54, Kelly 7
Christian Brothers 59, SLUH 14
Clark County 54, South Shelby 6
Clopton 50, Wright City 46
Cole Camp 42, Sherwood 0
Eureka 48, Parkway South 0
Excelsior Springs 57, Harrisonville 26
Farmington 24, Poplar Bluff 7
Ft. Zumwalt East 36, Timberland 22
Gallatin 48, Polo 6
Hannibal 58, Kirksville 14
Houston 7, Thayer 6
Jasper 35, Appleton City 0
Jefferson (Festus) 63, Crystal City 0
Joplin 35, Branson 6
Knob Noster 42, Carrollton 0
Knox County 50, Harrisburg 0
Lafayette County 47, Richmond 16
Lawson 49, North Platte 0
Lee's Summit West 21, Staley 17
Liberty 39, Lee's Summit North 35
Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Washington 7
Lockwood 56, Pleasant Hope 14
Lutheran North 49, Lutheran South 0
Mexico 28, Clinton 12
Milan 43, Putnam County 14
Monroe City 52, West Hancock ILL 0
Mound City 46, North Norborne 0
Mount Vernon 28, Aurora 0
Mountain View Liberty 28, Willow Springs 12
Neosho 21, Nixa 6
Norborne 44, Braymer 32
North Callaway 48, Van Far 12
North Shelby 42, South Nodaway 2
Odessa 49, Oak Grove 0
Palmyra 36, Highland 0
Parkway North 13, Parkway Central 0
Pattonville 42, Kirkwood 32
Penney 29, Mid Buchanan 27
Pierce City 53, Forsyth 0
Pleasant Hill 42, Warrensburg 33
Princeton 28, Trenton 21
Principia 31, MMA 6
Rock Bridge 31, Hickman 0
Rockhurst 42, Blue Valley KS 7
St. James 46, Cuba 12
Schuyler County 34, Louisiana 18
Scotland County 47, Salisbury 20
Scott City 32, Chaffee 0
Sikeston 21, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Smithville 34, Smith Cotton 9
South Callaway 50, Bowling Green 6
Southwest (Livingston Co) 62, Stewartsville 14
Strafford 45, Windsor 6
Tipton 38, Slater 14
Union 36, St. Clair 14
Valle Catholic 56, Grandview (Hillsboro) 6
Versailles 38, California 0
Vianney 17, DeSmet 14
Waynesville 57, Central (Springfield) 28
Wellington Napoleon 22, Crest Ridge 14