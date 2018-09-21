Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-21 22:00:47 -0500') }} football Edit

MOsports Week 5 Prep Football Scoreboard

Bill Gunn • MoSports.com
MOSports.com


Adrian 58, Rich Hill 12

Ava 39, Salem 0

Blair Oaks 49, Eldon 6

Blue Springs South 38, Blue Springs South 14

Borgia 41, Helias 13

Chaminade 49, Jefferson City 42

Charleston 54, Kelly 7

Christian Brothers 59, SLUH 14

Clark County 54, South Shelby 6

Clopton 50, Wright City 46

Cole Camp 42, Sherwood 0

Eureka 48, Parkway South 0

Excelsior Springs 57, Harrisonville 26

Farmington 24, Poplar Bluff 7

Ft. Zumwalt East 36, Timberland 22

Gallatin 48, Polo 6

Hannibal 58, Kirksville 14

Houston 7, Thayer 6

Jasper 35, Appleton City 0

Jefferson (Festus) 63, Crystal City 0

Joplin 35, Branson 6

Knob Noster 42, Carrollton 0

Knox County 50, Harrisburg 0

Lafayette County 47, Richmond 16

Lawson 49, North Platte 0

Lee's Summit West 21, Staley 17

Liberty 39, Lee's Summit North 35

Liberty (Wentzville) 20, Washington 7

Lockwood 56, Pleasant Hope 14

Lutheran North 49, Lutheran South 0

Mexico 28, Clinton 12

Milan 43, Putnam County 14

Monroe City 52, West Hancock ILL 0

Mound City 46, North Norborne 0

Mount Vernon 28, Aurora 0

Mountain View Liberty 28, Willow Springs 12

Neosho 21, Nixa 6

Norborne 44, Braymer 32

North Callaway 48, Van Far 12

North Shelby 42, South Nodaway 2

Odessa 49, Oak Grove 0

Palmyra 36, Highland 0

Parkway North 13, Parkway Central 0

Pattonville 42, Kirkwood 32

Penney 29, Mid Buchanan 27

Pierce City 53, Forsyth 0

Pleasant Hill 42, Warrensburg 33

Princeton 28, Trenton 21

Principia 31, MMA 6

Rock Bridge 31, Hickman 0

Rockhurst 42, Blue Valley KS 7

St. James 46, Cuba 12

Schuyler County 34, Louisiana 18

Scotland County 47, Salisbury 20

Scott City 32, Chaffee 0

Sikeston 21, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0

Smithville 34, Smith Cotton 9

South Callaway 50, Bowling Green 6

Southwest (Livingston Co) 62, Stewartsville 14

Strafford 45, Windsor 6

Tipton 38, Slater 14

Union 36, St. Clair 14

Valle Catholic 56, Grandview (Hillsboro) 6

Versailles 38, California 0

Vianney 17, DeSmet 14

Waynesville 57, Central (Springfield) 28

Wellington Napoleon 22, Crest Ridge 14

