MOSports.com

Week 1 Rushing Leaders (min 125)

Trey Quick, Rolla. 33 car, 274 yards 3 TD

Austin Terry, Blue Springs South, 37 car, 245 yards, 2 TD

Cameron Finley, Smith Cotton. 23 car, 231 yards, 1 TD

LJ Fortune , Chaminade 29 car. 214 yards 2 TD

Cody Shannon, Norborne/Hardin Central. 19 car, 201 yards, 1 TD

Brock Wood, South Shelby, 27 car, 201 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Connery, Kearney, 23 car, 197 yards, 4 TD

Kyle Mill, Marquette 19 car, 192 yards, 3 TD

Isaiah Estes, Fayette, 13 car, 187 yards, 3 TD

Caleb Parman, Worth County/NE Nodaway. 15 car, 171 yards, 3 TD

Isaiah Davis, Joplin, 19 car 158 yards, 3 TD

Jack Lowery, Liberty. 14 car, 150 yards, 1 TD

Kaison Berrey, Paris, 16 car, 149 yards, 2 TD

Collin Sutton, Winfield, 13 car 148 yards, 2 TD

Brennan Espy, Marshfield, 13 car, 146 yards, 2 TD

Tanner Campbell, Northwest Cedar Hill 23 car, 144 yards 3 TD

Adam McClain, Paris, 11 car, 138 yards, 2 TD

Brayden Lidgard, West Plains, 26 car, 135 yards, 4 TD

Arlen Harris Jr. , Lutheran St. Charles 14 car, 133 yards, 3 TD

Bob Neibert, Fox 19 car, 131 yards

Jonah Roberts, Windsor, 11 car, 125 yards, 2 TD

Don't see your leaders? Submit to mosportsstaff@yahoo.com