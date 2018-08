MOSports.com

Week 1 Receiving Leaders (min 100)

Rylan Chamberlin, Northwest Hughesville, 12 rec, 202 yards, 3 TD

Colten Foster, Mtn View Liberty, 9 rec 201 yards, 2 TD

Andrew Holden, Mtn View Liberty, 8 rec 151 yards, 4 TD

Blaine Blankenship, Sullivan 4 rec, 142 yards 2 TD

Grant Conway, St. James, 5 rec, 137 yards, 1 TD

D’Vontae Key, Raytown, 4 rec 137 yards, 2 TD

Messiah Miller, Raytown, 6 rec 135 yards, 1 TD

Kagen Barnett, King City/Union Star, 11 rec, 129 yards, 3 TD

Zach Westmoreland, Joplin, 5 rec, 125 yards, 1 TD

Donovan Shanks, Fort Zumwalt East 9 rec, 122 yards,

Ja'Marion Wayne, Parkway West 3 rec, 119 yards 1 TD

Desmond Hutson, 7 rec 118 yards, 2 TD

Devin Lindhoff, Orchard Farm 12 rec, 116 yards 0

Jairus Maclin, Kirkwood 6 rec, 114 yards 1 TD

Truett Gardner, Marshfield, 9 rec, 108 yards, 2 TD

Blake Weber, Orchard Farm 2 rec, 100 yards

Don't see your leaders? Submit to mosportsstaff@yahoo.com