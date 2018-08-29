MOSports.com

Week 1 Passing Leaders (min 150)

Name, HS, Att-Completions, Yards, TD

Joe Campbell, Raytown, 25-46. 433 yards, 5 TD

Jaris Acklin, Mtn View Liberty, 433 yards, 7 TD

Connor Jones, Orchard Farm 17-28 273 2

Cooper Wise, Kirkwood (vs Jefferson City, 8/24) 17-24-0 264 2

Connor Tichenor – Sr. Northwest (Hughesville) 14-30. 250. 4

Cain Rush – So. Stewartsville/Osborn (Stewartsville) 14-23. 232. 1

Nolan Hair, Blair Oaks, 16-29. 217 yards, 4 TD (1 rush TD)

Ben Watson, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell Central, 8/24) 16-25-1 211 1

Wyatt Kuhs – Jr. Marionville 7-11 209 209.0 1

Collin Breckenridge – Sr. King City/Union Star (King City) 17-25. 206 4

Brett Gabbert, CBC 10-11 201 3

Blake Tash – Jr. Joplin 12-17 196 196.0 12 17. 1

Alex Roush – Sr. Liberty 17-37. 191.0 17 37 0

Nash Waller – Sr. Macon 9-16. 188 188.0 3 TD

Dakota Ah-mu – Sr. Kearney QB 9-14 178 1 TD

Kaden Mcmullen – So. Living Word Christian (O'Fallon) 11-16 176.0 1 TD

Tate Whitener – Sr. St. James 11-25. 175 2. TD

Leighton Bridgewater – Sr. Diamond 16-22 161. 1 TD

Josh Willenbrink, St. Dominic 7-9 161 1

