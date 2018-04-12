MOSports.com

Congrats to these coaches on their milestone victories this season.
We would like to recognize those coaches who have achieved success through longevity and victory in the sport of high school basketball. Although we coaches realize that “wins” alone do not measure success, it is a quantitative way that the association can give recognition to those coaches who have established “winning” traditions at the high school’s at which they have coached.
900th Win
Larry Holley, William Jewell
700th Win
Lynn Long, Fair Play
Dave Neier, Borgia
600th Win
Jeff Sherman, Central Methodist
500th Win
Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word
400th Win
Randy Reed, Cardinal Ritter
Duane Hiler, Mountain Grove
Julie Matheny, St. Joseph’s
200th Win
Daniel Johnson, Hillsboro
Nick Traxler, Oakville
Brett Reed, Hartville
Kevin Jermain, Richmond
Mike Ray, Mt. Vernon
Jason White, Linn County
100th Win
Frank Bennett, Chaminade
Ethan Evans, Oran
Chris Asmus, Advance
Dalton Armontrout, Prairie Home
Del Morley, North Andrew
Staci Caccey, Camdenton
Rob Heitman, Hogan Prep
Landon Cornish, Parkview
Casey Korn, Summit
Brock Edris, Monroe City
Adam Rung, Clark County
If you have a milestone that we have missed, please contact us at mosportsstaff@yahoo.com