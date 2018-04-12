MOSports.com

Congrats to these coaches on their milestone victories this season.

We would like to recognize those coaches who have achieved success through longevity and victory in the sport of high school basketball. Although we coaches realize that “wins” alone do not measure success, it is a quantitative way that the association can give recognition to those coaches who have established “winning” traditions at the high school’s at which they have coached.

900th Win

Larry Holley, William Jewell

700th Win

Lynn Long, Fair Play

Dave Neier, Borgia

600th Win

Jeff Sherman, Central Methodist

500th Win

Dan Rolfes, Incarnate Word

400th Win

Randy Reed, Cardinal Ritter

Duane Hiler, Mountain Grove

Julie Matheny, St. Joseph’s

200th Win

Daniel Johnson, Hillsboro

Nick Traxler, Oakville

Brett Reed, Hartville

Kevin Jermain, Richmond

Mike Ray, Mt. Vernon

Jason White, Linn County

100th Win

Frank Bennett, Chaminade

Ethan Evans, Oran

Chris Asmus, Advance

Dalton Armontrout, Prairie Home

Del Morley, North Andrew

Staci Caccey, Camdenton

Rob Heitman, Hogan Prep

Landon Cornish, Parkview

Casey Korn, Summit

Brock Edris, Monroe City

Adam Rung, Clark County





If you have a milestone that we have missed, please contact us at mosportsstaff@yahoo.com



