MOSports.com

Springfield, MO - The O'Reilly Family Event Center on the Drury University campus will play host to 160 of the state's top graduating senior boys and girls basketball standouts when the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association hosts the Missouri Challenge on March 17 & March 18, 2018

Teams are divided to represent each of the MBCA eight regions. Collegiate Awards has served as the title sponsor of the event.

GIRLS SCHEDULE

Saturday Quarterfinals

9 AM Southwest vs. Central

10:30 pm Kansas City vs. Southeast

12:00 pm St. Louis vs. South Central

1:30 pm Northeast vs. Northwest

BOYS SCHEDULE

Saturday Quarterfinals

3:00 pm Central vs. Northeast

4:30 pm Kanas City vs. Southeast

6:00 pm St. Louis vs. South Central

7:30 pm Southwest vs. Northwest

Sunday Semifinals

GIRLS

9:00 AM

Central/Northeast vs. Kanas City/Southeast winner

10:30 AM St. Louis/South Central vs. Northeast/Northwest winner

BOYS

Noon Central/Northeast vs. Kanas City/Southeast winner

1:30 St. Louis/South Central vs. Southwest/Northwest winner

Sunday Championships

GIRLS

3:00 pm

BOYS

4:30 pm