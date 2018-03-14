MOSports.com

Springfield, MO - The O'Reilly Family Event Center on the Drury University campus will play host to 160 of the state's top graduating senior boys and girls basketball standouts when the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association hosts the Missouri Challenge on March 17 & March 18, 2018
Teams are divided to represent each of the MBCA eight regions. Collegiate Awards has served as the title sponsor of the event.
GIRLS SCHEDULE
Saturday Quarterfinals
9 AM Southwest vs. Central
10:30 pm Kansas City vs. Southeast
12:00 pm St. Louis vs. South Central
1:30 pm Northeast vs. Northwest
BOYS SCHEDULE
Saturday Quarterfinals
3:00 pm Central vs. Northeast
4:30 pm Kanas City vs. Southeast
6:00 pm St. Louis vs. South Central
7:30 pm Southwest vs. Northwest
Sunday Semifinals
GIRLS
9:00 AM
Central/Northeast vs. Kanas City/Southeast winner
10:30 AM St. Louis/South Central vs. Northeast/Northwest winner
BOYS
Noon Central/Northeast vs. Kanas City/Southeast winner
1:30 St. Louis/South Central vs. Southwest/Northwest winner
Sunday Championships
GIRLS
3:00 pm
BOYS
4:30 pm