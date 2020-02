A stalwart center for the Class 3, No. 1 ranked Blair Oaks Falcons the next selection in the MOsports Super 50 is senior Eric Northweather(6-9 210).

This season Northweather is averaging 24 points points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals per game for the 19.2 Falcons.

