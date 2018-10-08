MOSports.com

Class 6, Week 7, District Football Standings
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 1
Seed Team Record Points Next Opponent Next Game
1 Christian Brothers College 6-1 43.9 Rockhurst (6-1) 10/12
2 Pattonville 6-1 43.14 Ladue Horton Watkins (7-0) 10/12
3 DeSmet 5-2 40.21 Central (Cape Girardeau) (1-6) 10/12
4 Hazelwood West 4-3 36.1 McCluer North (4-3) 10/13
5 Hazelwood Central 5-2 35.24 Riverview Gardens (0-7) 10/13
6 Marquette 4-3 33.38 Eureka (7-0) 10/12
7 Ritenour 3-4 29.1 Rockwood Summit (3-4) 10/12
8 St. Louis University 0-7 14.02 Trinity Catholic (5-2) 10/12
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 2
1 Francis Howell 5-2 40.33 Holt (3-4) 10/12
2 Troy Buchanan 5-2 38.9 Francis Howell North (0-7) 10/12
3 Rock Bridge 5-2 38.64 Helias Catholic (3-4) 10/12
4 Blue Springs 5-2 37.88 Lee's Summit West (6-1) 10/12
5 Ft. Zumwalt West 3-4 29.31 Francis Howell Central (1-6) 10/12
6 Jefferson City 3-4 27.19 Battle (4-3) 10/12
7 Blue Springs South 1-6 22.21 Park Hill South (2-5) 10/12
8 Francis Howell Central 1-6 16.64 Ft. Zumwalt West (3-4) 10/12
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 3
1 Eureka 7-0 47.05 Seckman (6-1) 10/12
2 Kirkwood 5-2 39.71 Ladue Horton Watkins (7-0) 10/19
3 Joplin 5-2 37.95 Nixa (3-4) 10/12
4 Lindbergh 4-3 34.1 Lafayette (Wildwood) (3-4) 10/12
5 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 4-3 29.24 Oakville (1-6) 10/12
6 Lafayette (Wildwood) 3-4 27.14 Lindbergh (4-3) 10/12
7 Kickapoo 2-5 21.17 Hillcrest (2-5) 10/12
8 Ozark 1-6 16 Webb City (7-0) 10/12
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 4
1 Rockhurst 6-1 42.79 Christian Brothers College (6-1) 10/12
2 Lee's Summit West 6-1 41.36 Blue Springs (5-2) 10/12
3 Park Hill 5-2 39.31 Staley (6-1) 10/12
4 Lee's Summit North 5-2 38.9 Raymore-Peculiar (3-4) 10/12
5 Lee's Summit 4-3 33.36 Liberty North (3-4) 10/12
6 Liberty 4-3 32.52 Central (St. Joseph) (1-6) 10/12
7 Liberty North 3-4 28.21 Lee's Summit (4-3) 10/12
8 Raymore-Peculiar 3-4 27.02 Lee's Summit North (5-2) 10/12