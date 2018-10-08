MOSports.com

Class 2, Week 7, District Football Standings
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 1
Seed Team Record Points Next Opponent Next Game
1 Jefferson (Festus) 6-1 48.33 Chaffee (2-5) 10/12
2 Charleston 6-1 47.86 East Prairie (2-5) 10/12
3 Caruthersville 6-1 47.26 Hayti (7-0) 10/12
4 St. Pius X (Festus) 6-1 44.41 Crystal City (0-7) 10/12
5 Central (New Madrid County) 4-3 39.31 Sikeston (3-4) 10/12
6 Kelly 5-2 36.86 Scott City (5-2) 10/12
7 Malden 2-5 23.67 Kennett (6-1) 10/12
8 East Prairie 2-5 23.19 Charleston (6-1) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 2
1 Lutheran North 4-3 54.36 Farmington (5-2) 10/12
2 Lift for Life Academy Charter 6-1 48.63 Soldan International Studies (4-3) 10/13
3 Duchesne 1-6 28.74 Winfield (5-2) 10/12
4 Principia 2-3 28.05 Metro East Lutheran (Ill.) (Edwardsville, IL) (1-4) 10/12
5 Carnahan 0-7 27.05 Gateway (2-5) 10/12
6 Cuba 2-5 26.4 Windsor (Imperial) (0-7) 10/12
7 Herculaneum 3-4 24.9 Valle Catholic (5-2) 10/12
8 Grandview (Hillsboro) 0-7 13.48 St. Vincent (3-4) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 3
1 Ava 6-1 47.64 Cabool (3-4) 10/12
2 Fair Grove 7-0 46.1 Buffalo (5-2) 10/12
3 Strafford 6-1 45.6 Forsyth (0-7) 10/12
4 Houston 5-2 39 Mountain Grove (3-4) 10/12
5 Liberty (Mountain View) 4-3 35.9 Salem (3-4) 10/12
6 Mountain Grove 3-4 28.33 Houston (5-2) 10/12
7 Willow Springs 1-6 20.52 Thayer (4-3) 10/12
8 Forsyth 0-7 15.5 Strafford (6-1) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4
1 Lamar 7-0 57.29 Nevada (1-6) 10/12
2 El Dorado Springs 6-1 45.48 Skyline (5-2) 10/12
3 Versailles 4-3 38.76 Eldon (4-3) 10/12
4 Sarcoxie 4-3 33.91 Diamond (3-4) 10/12
5 Warsaw 2-5 25.86 Father Tolton Regional Catholic (1-6) 10/12
6 East Newton 0-7 22.71 Seneca (2-5) 10/12
7 Butler 1-6 21.38 Cole Camp (5-2) 10/12
8 Stockton with Sheldon 1-6 18.48 Pleasant Hope (0-7) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 5
1 Blair Oaks 7-0 55.14 Osage (2-5) 10/12
2 North Callaway 6-1 44.1 Mark Twain (2-5) 10/12
3 South Callaway 6-1 42.62 Wright City (2-5) 10/12
4 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1-6 35.5 Warsaw (2-5) 10/12
5 Hermann 2-5 31.88 Pacific (1-6) 10/12
6 Montgomery County 3-4 29.76 Van-Far with Community (3-4) 10/12
7 Hallsville 2-5 27.45 Boonville (5-2) 10/12
8 California 0-7 22.24 Southern Boone (5-2) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 6
1 Clark County 6-1 46.62 Monroe City (6-1) 10/12
2 Monroe City 6-1 44.71 Clark County (6-1) 10/12
3 Palmyra 6-1 43.43 Macon (5-2) 10/12
4 Bowling Green 4-3 34.48 Clopton with Elsberry (3-4) 10/12
5 Van-Far with Community 3-4 27.38 Montgomery County (3-4) 10/12
6 Clopton with Elsberry 3-4 26.38 Bowling Green (4-3) 10/12
7 Highland 0-7 14.62 Knox County (4-3) 10/12
8 Missouri Military Academy 0-7 14.59 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (1-6) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7
1 Summit Christian Academy 6-1 48.21 Pembroke Hill (7-0) 10/12
2 Knob Noster 5-2 36.67 Richmond (0-7) 10/12
3 Lafayette County 4-3 35.6 Lexington (6-1) 10/12
4 Holden 4-3 35.1 Carrollton (3-4) 10/12
5 St. Michael the Archangel 3-4 32.12 Center (6-1) 10/12
6 University Academy Charter 3-4 30.03 Van Horn (5-2) 10/12
7 Lone Jack with Kingsville 3-4 25.18 Sweet Springs with Malta Bend (3-4) 10/12
8 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 1-6 15.29 Missouri Military Academy (0-7) 10/12
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
1 Lathrop 7-0 50.4 Plattsburg (1-6) 10/12
2 Lexington 6-1 44.49 Lafayette County (4-3) 10/12
3 Lawson 6-1 44.29 Penney (5-2) 10/12
4 Macon 5-2 41.9 Palmyra (6-1) 10/12
5 Carrollton 3-4 26.43 Holden (4-3) 10/12
6 Brookfield 1-6 24.29 South Shelby (1-6) 10/12
7 Trenton 1-6 20.38 Polo (0-7) 10/12
8 Richmond 0-7 19.88 Knob Noster (5-2) 10/12