MOSports.com

Class 1, Week 7, District Football Standings
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 1
Seed Team Record Points Next Opponent Next Game
1 Hayti 7-0 54.67 Caruthersville (6-1) 10/12
2 Valle Catholic 5-2 49.06 Herculaneum (3-4) 10/12
3 Scott City 5-2 41.57 Kelly (5-2) 10/12
4 Brentwood 2-4 40.23 Confluence Prep Academy Charter (0-7) 10/13
5 St. Vincent 3-4 35.05 Grandview (Hillsboro) (0-7) 10/12
6 Portageville 3-4 34.81 Perryville (3-4) 10/12
7 Chaffee 2-5 25.43 Jefferson (Festus) (6-1) 10/12
8 Crystal City 0-7 18.32 St. Pius X (Festus) (6-1) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 2
1 Pierce City 7-0 50.83 Miller (6-1) 10/12
2 Miller 6-1 46.43 Pierce City (7-0) 10/12
3 Skyline 5-2 43.89 El Dorado Springs (6-1) 10/12
4 Thayer 4-3 43.79 Willow Springs (1-6) 10/12
5 Cabool 3-4 34.55 Ava (6-1) 10/12
6 Marionville 3-4 30.96 Ash Grove (2-5) 10/12
7 Ash Grove 2-5 23.21 Marionville (3-4) 10/12
8 Pleasant Hope 0-7 12.94 Stockton with Sheldon (1-6) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 3
1 Adrian 6-1 42.09 Jasper (5-1) 10/12
2 Jasper 5-1 38.88 Adrian (6-1) 10/12
3 Greenfield 4-2 37.86 Lockwood with Golden City (3-4) 10/12
4 Lockwood with Golden City 3-4 28.87 Greenfield (4-2) 10/12
5 Diamond 3-4 27.03 Sarcoxie (4-3) 10/12
6 Appleton City with Montrose 2-4 20.88 Midway (7-0) 10/12
7 Liberal with Bronaugh 1-6 18.55 Rich Hill with Hume (0-7) 10/12
8 Rich Hill with Hume 0-7 14.57 Liberal with Bronaugh (1-6) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 4
1 Midway 7-0 48.21 Appleton City with Montrose (2-4) 10/12
2 Cole Camp 5-2 42.79 Butler (1-6) 10/12
3 Lincoln 6-1 41.97 Wellington-Napoleon (5-2) 10/12
4 Windsor 4-3 37.24 Slater (3-2) 10/12
5 Archie 4-3 33.84 Drexel with Miami (1-6) 10/12
6 Crest Ridge 3-4 31.43 Concordia (2-5) 10/12
7 Sherwood 0-7 21.45 Lighthouse Sr. High (2-1) 10/12
8 Drexel with Miami 1-6 20.89 Archie (4-3) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 5
1 Fayette 6-1 45 Salisbury (1-6) 10/12
2 Slater 3-2 33.57 Windsor (4-3) 10/12
3 Tipton 2-5 28.38 Santa Fe (0-7) 10/12
4 Sweet Springs with Malta Bend 3-4 28.26 Lone Jack with Kingsville (3-4) 10/12
5 Concordia 2-5 24.86 Crest Ridge (3-4) 10/12
6 Salisbury 1-6 20.14 Fayette (6-1) 10/12
7 Harrisburg 1-6 15.57 Scotland County (5-2) 10/12
8 Santa Fe 0-7 13.64 Tipton (2-5) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 6
1 Westran 6-1 43.14 Marceline (6-1) 10/12
2 Scotland County 5-2 38.67 Harrisburg (1-6) 10/12
3 Knox County 4-3 31.33 Highland (0-7) 10/12
4 Mark Twain 2-5 30.9 North Callaway (6-1) 10/12
5 South Shelby 1-6 28.57 Brookfield (1-6) 10/12
6 Louisiana 2-4 26.85 Priory (5-2) 10/13
7 Schuyler County 2-5 24.38 Paris with Faith Walk (2-5) 10/12
8 Paris with Faith Walk 2-5 20.59 Schuyler County (2-5) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 7
1 East Buchanan 6-1 42.83 North Platte (2-5) 10/12
2 Wellington-Napoleon 5-2 42.81 Lincoln (6-1) 10/12
3 Mid-Buchanan 4-3 38.71 West Platte (1-6) 10/12
4 Bishop LeBlond 0-7 28.43 Chillicothe (1-6) 10/12
5 West Platte 1-6 25.67 Mid-Buchanan (4-3) 10/12
6 North Platte 2-5 24.81 East Buchanan (6-1) 10/12
7 Plattsburg 1-6 24.69 Lathrop (7-0) 10/12
8 Polo 0-7 14.71 Milan (7-0) 10/12
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8
1 Milan 7-0 47.9 South Harrison (5-2) 10/12
2 Marceline 6-1 43.76 Westran (6-1) 10/12
3 Gallatin 5-2 38.36 Princeton with Mercer (5-2) 10/12
4 South Harrison 5-2 38.31 Milan (7-0) 10/12
5 Penney 5-2 37.6 Lawson (6-1) 10/12
6 Princeton with Mercer 5-2 37.21 Gallatin (5-2) 10/12
7 Putnam County 2-5 22.31 Maysville with Winston (1-6) 10/12
8 Maysville with Winston 1-6 17.45 Putnam County (2-5) 10/12