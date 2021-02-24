 MoSports - 2020-21 MBCA Girls Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)



2020-21 MBCA Girls Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)

Bill Gunn • MoSports
MOSports.com



MBCA Girls Basketball Poll #7, February 23rd, 2021

Class 1

1 Platte Valley

2 Leeton

3 Walnut Grove

4 Otterville

5 Community R-6

6 South Iron

7 North Shelby

8 Stanberry

9 Meadville

10 Norborne

Others receiving votes: Delta, Tina Avalon

Class 2

1 Wellington-Napoleon

2 Blue Eye

3 Richland

4 College Heights

5 Oran

6 Schuyler County

7 Greenfield

8 Archie

9 Crane

10 Polo

Others receiving votes: Salisbury, Bishop Leblond, Ellington

Class 3

1 Miller

2 Monroe City

3 Skyline

4 Tipton

5 Strafford

6 South Callaway

7 Steelville

8 West County

9 Sparta

10 Licking

Others receiving votes: Hartville, Milan, Licking, St. Pius (Festus), Diamond

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Maryville

3 Central (Park Hills)

4 Mt. Vernon

5 Macon

6 Hollister

7 Boonville

8 Doniphan

9 Eldorado Springs

10 Fatima

Others receiving votes: Willow Springs, Chillicothe, New Madrid County Central, Westminster Christian Academy

Class 5

1 St. Pius X (Kansas City)

2 West Plains

3 Willard

4 Whitfield

5 Helias Catholic

6 Cardinal Ritter

7 Union

8 Cape Notre Dame

9 Rolla

10 Mexico

Others receiving votes: Carl Junction, Parkway North, Smithville

Class 6

1 Incarnate Word

2 Kickapoo

3 Jefferson City

4 Rock Bridge

5 Blue Springs

6 Francis Howell Central

7 Webster Groves

8 Holt

9 Staley

10 Marquette

Others receiving votes: Nixa, Republic, Blue Springs South

{{ article.author_name }}