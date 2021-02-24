MoSports - 2020-21 MBCA Girls Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)

2020-21 MBCA Girls Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)
MBCA Girls Basketball Poll #7, February 23rd, 2021
Class 1
1 Platte Valley
2 Leeton
3 Walnut Grove
4 Otterville
5 Community R-6
6 South Iron
7 North Shelby
8 Stanberry
9 Meadville
10 Norborne
Others receiving votes: Delta, Tina Avalon
Class 2
1 Wellington-Napoleon
2 Blue Eye
3 Richland
4 College Heights
5 Oran
6 Schuyler County
7 Greenfield
8 Archie
9 Crane
10 Polo
Others receiving votes: Salisbury, Bishop Leblond, Ellington
Class 3
1 Miller
2 Monroe City
3 Skyline
4 Tipton
5 Strafford
6 South Callaway
7 Steelville
8 West County
9 Sparta
10 Licking
Others receiving votes: Hartville, Milan, Licking, St. Pius (Festus), Diamond
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Maryville
3 Central (Park Hills)
4 Mt. Vernon
5 Macon
6 Hollister
7 Boonville
8 Doniphan
9 Eldorado Springs
10 Fatima
Others receiving votes: Willow Springs, Chillicothe, New Madrid County Central, Westminster Christian Academy
Class 5
1 St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2 West Plains
3 Willard
4 Whitfield
5 Helias Catholic
6 Cardinal Ritter
7 Union
8 Cape Notre Dame
9 Rolla
10 Mexico
Others receiving votes: Carl Junction, Parkway North, Smithville
Class 6
1 Incarnate Word
2 Kickapoo
3 Jefferson City
4 Rock Bridge
5 Blue Springs
6 Francis Howell Central
7 Webster Groves
8 Holt
9 Staley
10 Marquette
Others receiving votes: Nixa, Republic, Blue Springs South