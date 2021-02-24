 MoSports - 2020-21 MBCA Boys Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)
2020-21 MBCA Boys Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)

Bill Gunn • MoSports
MOSports.com

MBCA Boys Basketball Poll #7, February 23rd, 2021

Class 1

1 South Iron

2 Mound City

3 Lockwood

4 Winston

5 Golden City

6 Leeton

7 Chadwick

8 Green City

9 Northwest (Mendon)

10 Thomas Jefferson Independent

Others receiving votes: Bunker, Novinger, St. Elizabeth, Higbee


Class 2

1 Crane

2 Lakeland

3 NE Cairo

4 Mid-Buchanan

5 Campbell

6 Smithton

7 Oran

8 Gallatin

9 Advance

10 Galena

Others receiving votes: Salisbury, Norwood, Crest Ridge, Slater, Clopton, Westran


Class 3

1 Hartville

2 Greenwood

3 Monroe City

4 Thayer

5 Summit Christian Academy

6 Christian (O'Fallon)

7 Skyline

8 Strafford

9 Iberia

10 Lafayette County

Others receiving votes: Linn


Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Central (New Madrid County)

3 MICDS

4 East Newton

5 St. Michael the Archangel

6 Blair Oaks

7 Center

8 Dexter

9 Richmond

10 Father Tolton

Others receiving votes: Miller Career Academy, Ava, Hollister, Westminster, Fulton


Class 5

1 DeSmet

2 Cardinal Ritter

3 University City

4 Platte County

5 Logan Rogersville

6 Warrensburg

7 St. Dominic

8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

9 Mexico

10 Webb City

Others receiving votes: Nevada, Kirksville, North County


Class 6

1 Chaminade

2 Kickapoo

3 Nixa

4 Staley

5 Pattonville

6 Liberty

7 CBC

8 Park Hill

9 Webster Groves

10 Ft. Zumwalt North

Others receiving votes: Helias, Republic, Truman,

{{ article.author_name }}