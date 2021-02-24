MoSports - 2020-21 MBCA Boys Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)

2020-21 MBCA Boys Basketball Poll #7 (Release 2/23)
MBCA Boys Basketball Poll #7, February 23rd, 2021
Class 1
1 South Iron
2 Mound City
3 Lockwood
4 Winston
5 Golden City
6 Leeton
7 Chadwick
8 Green City
9 Northwest (Mendon)
10 Thomas Jefferson Independent
Others receiving votes: Bunker, Novinger, St. Elizabeth, Higbee
Class 2
1 Crane
2 Lakeland
3 NE Cairo
4 Mid-Buchanan
5 Campbell
6 Smithton
7 Oran
8 Gallatin
9 Advance
10 Galena
Others receiving votes: Salisbury, Norwood, Crest Ridge, Slater, Clopton, Westran
Class 3
1 Hartville
2 Greenwood
3 Monroe City
4 Thayer
5 Summit Christian Academy
6 Christian (O'Fallon)
7 Skyline
8 Strafford
9 Iberia
10 Lafayette County
Others receiving votes: Linn
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Central (New Madrid County)
3 MICDS
4 East Newton
5 St. Michael the Archangel
6 Blair Oaks
7 Center
8 Dexter
9 Richmond
10 Father Tolton
Others receiving votes: Miller Career Academy, Ava, Hollister, Westminster, Fulton
Class 5
1 DeSmet
2 Cardinal Ritter
3 University City
4 Platte County
5 Logan Rogersville
6 Warrensburg
7 St. Dominic
8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
9 Mexico
10 Webb City
Others receiving votes: Nevada, Kirksville, North County
Class 6
1 Chaminade
2 Kickapoo
3 Nixa
4 Staley
5 Pattonville
6 Liberty
7 CBC
8 Park Hill
9 Webster Groves
10 Ft. Zumwalt North
Others receiving votes: Helias, Republic, Truman,