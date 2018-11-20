MOSports.com

2018-2019 Pre-Season Girls' Basketball Poll (Release 11/20)

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.

Class 1

Team

1 Bradleyville

2 Walnut Grove

3 South Iron

4 Madison

5 Brashear

6 Wheatland

7 Community

8 Glasgow

9 Canton

10 Green City

Others receiving votes: Higbee, Norborne, Climax Springs, Weaubleau

Class 2

1 Neelyville

2 Thayer

3 Skyline

4 Hartville

5 Tipton

6 Blue Eye

7 Oran

8 Cairo

9 Mid-Buchanon

10 Sante Fe

Others receiving votes: Stoutland

Class 3

1 Strafford

2 Whitfield

3 Mt. Vernon

4 Licking

5 Clever

6 California

7 Fatima

8 Hermann

9 St. James

10 Fair Grove

Others receiving votes: South Callaway, Father Tolton, Mt. View-Liberty, Palmyra, Blair Oaks

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word

2 Lincoln College Prep

3 Carl Junction

4 Kearney

5 Dexter

6 MICDS

7 Sullivan

8 Rolla

9 Boonville

10 Benton

Others receiving votes: St Clair, Osage, Union, Benton, Miller Academy, Rogersville

Class 5

1 Kickapoo

2 North Kansas City

3 Jefferson City

4 Lee's Summit West

5 Ozark

6 Park Hill South

7 Branson

8 Parkway Central

9 Nixa

10 Francis Howell Central

Others receiving votes: Truman, Eureka, Rock Bridge, Liberty

