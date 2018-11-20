MOSports.com

2018-2019 Pre-Season Girls' Basketball Poll (Release 11/20)
The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
Class 1
Team
1 Bradleyville
2 Walnut Grove
3 South Iron
4 Madison
5 Brashear
6 Wheatland
7 Community
8 Glasgow
9 Canton
10 Green City
Others receiving votes: Higbee, Norborne, Climax Springs, Weaubleau
Class 2
1 Neelyville
2 Thayer
3 Skyline
4 Hartville
5 Tipton
6 Blue Eye
7 Oran
8 Cairo
9 Mid-Buchanon
10 Sante Fe
Others receiving votes: Stoutland
Class 3
1 Strafford
2 Whitfield
3 Mt. Vernon
4 Licking
5 Clever
6 California
7 Fatima
8 Hermann
9 St. James
10 Fair Grove
Others receiving votes: South Callaway, Father Tolton, Mt. View-Liberty, Palmyra, Blair Oaks
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word
2 Lincoln College Prep
3 Carl Junction
4 Kearney
5 Dexter
6 MICDS
7 Sullivan
8 Rolla
9 Boonville
10 Benton
Others receiving votes: St Clair, Osage, Union, Benton, Miller Academy, Rogersville
Class 5
1 Kickapoo
2 North Kansas City
3 Jefferson City
4 Lee's Summit West
5 Ozark
6 Park Hill South
7 Branson
8 Parkway Central
9 Nixa
10 Francis Howell Central
Others receiving votes: Truman, Eureka, Rock Bridge, Liberty
MBCA Member Coaches who wish to participate in the voting process may e-mail MBCA Poll Chair, Adam Thornhill, polls@mobca.org