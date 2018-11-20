MOSports.com

2018-2019 Pre-Season Boys' Basketball Poll (Release 11/20)

The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.

Class 1

1 Eminence

2 Dora

3 South Iron

4 Lakeland

5 Walnut Grove

6 St Elizabeth

7 La Plata

8 Weableau

9 Slater

10 Halfway

Others receiving votes: Risco, Wellington-Napoleon, Concordia, Mound City, Canton, North Andrew

Class 2

1 Hayti

2 Milan

3 Northwest Transportation and Law

4 Greenwood

5 Sacred Heart

6 Mansfield

7 Verona

8 Thayer

9 Van-Far

10 Blue Eye

Others receiving votes: Hartville, Oran, Mid-Buchanan, East Buchanan, Pierce City

Class 3

1 Vashon

2 Hogan Prep

3 Charleston

4 Springfield Catholic

5 Monroe City

6 Cardinal Ritter

7 Father Tolton

8 Trinity Catholic

9 Licking

10 Southern Boone

Others receiving votes: Blair Oaks, Whitfield, Fair Grove, Mt. Vernon,

Class 4

1 Grandview

2 Raytown South

3 Sikeston

4 Jennings

5 Rogersville

6 Confluence Prep

7 St. Mary's

8 Central (Cape Girardeau)

9 Nevada

10 Helias

Others receiving votes: Rolla, Webb City, Borgia

Class 5

1 Chaminade

2 Rock Bridge

3 Christian Brothers

4 Ft Zumwalt South

5 Park Hill South

6 Parkview

7 Webster Groves

8 Liberty

9 Kickapoo

10 Battle

Others receiving votes: DeSmet, Joplin, Mehlville, North KC, Poplar Bluff

MBCA Member Coaches who wish to participate in the process may e-mail MBCA Poll Chair, Adam Thornhill polls@mobca.org