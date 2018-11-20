MOSports.com

2018-2019 MBCA Pre-Season Boys' Basketball Poll (Release 11/20)
The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
Class 1
1 Eminence
2 Dora
3 South Iron
4 Lakeland
5 Walnut Grove
6 St Elizabeth
7 La Plata
8 Weableau
9 Slater
10 Halfway
Others receiving votes: Risco, Wellington-Napoleon, Concordia, Mound City, Canton, North Andrew
Class 2
1 Hayti
2 Milan
3 Northwest Transportation and Law
4 Greenwood
5 Sacred Heart
6 Mansfield
7 Verona
8 Thayer
9 Van-Far
10 Blue Eye
Others receiving votes: Hartville, Oran, Mid-Buchanan, East Buchanan, Pierce City
Class 3
1 Vashon
2 Hogan Prep
3 Charleston
4 Springfield Catholic
5 Monroe City
6 Cardinal Ritter
7 Father Tolton
8 Trinity Catholic
9 Licking
10 Southern Boone
Others receiving votes: Blair Oaks, Whitfield, Fair Grove, Mt. Vernon,
Class 4
1 Grandview
2 Raytown South
3 Sikeston
4 Jennings
5 Rogersville
6 Confluence Prep
7 St. Mary's
8 Central (Cape Girardeau)
9 Nevada
10 Helias
Others receiving votes: Rolla, Webb City, Borgia
Class 5
1 Chaminade
2 Rock Bridge
3 Christian Brothers
4 Ft Zumwalt South
5 Park Hill South
6 Parkview
7 Webster Groves
8 Liberty
9 Kickapoo
10 Battle
Others receiving votes: DeSmet, Joplin, Mehlville, North KC, Poplar Bluff
